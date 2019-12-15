Home

Funeralcaring Usa Funeral Home
6500 N Interstate 35
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 655-4488
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeralcaring Usa Funeral Home
6500 N Interstate 35
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
308 Mt. Calvary Dr,
San Antonio, TX
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Bob Wieding


1924 - 2019
Bob Wieding Obituary

Bob Wieding passed away on November 28, 2019. Bob was born December 8, 1924. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his parents, two sisters, and two brothers-in-law.

Bob joined the US Navy in August of 1942 and retired as an ACC in April 1963. He spent many years as a meat cutter and then in the dry goods business. He was an avid golfer and a member of Beethoven Maennerchor and the Harp and Shamrock Society.

Bob is survived by his children: Vickie Clausen, Kiel, Germany; Robert (Lisa) Wieding; Susan (Steve) Melancon; Richard (Carol) Wieding, all of San Antonio; seven grandsons, one granddaughter, one step-granddaughter, two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, one step-great-granddaughter.

Affectionately known as Brutzie to his family, he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Mt. Calvary Dr, San Antonio, TX on Tuesday, December 17, at 9:30am with committal at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:00am. Viewing will be Monday, December 16, from 4:00-8:00pm at Funeral Caring USA, 6500 IH35N, 78218.

Memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
