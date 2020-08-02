Bobbe Christensen, who was born in the red-dirt country of Mississippi passed away quietly Saturday morning. While in her teens, she trained to become a Public Health Nurse, providing the only professional medical care for an entire rural Mississippi county. WWII led to a Lieutenant's commission in the Navy, where she met her future husband Art Christensen, a flight instructor. In Brooklyn NY, Art's home, the couple started a family. Though Bobbe soon had young children, by 1956 she had earned her BS in nursing at St. John's University, taking the subway to her night classes. Later, she added a Masters' degree in Public Health from New York University, and by 1975, a PhD in Epidemiology at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston. Bobbe continued teaching at the School of Public Health until her retirement. A Texan since 1962, and a San Antonio resident since 2004, Bobbe became a ferocious Scrabble player and a valued member of The Towers Park Lane retirement community. Predeceased in 1995 by her husband, she is survived by her children JoAnn Gutin, John Robert Christensen, and William Arthur Christensen, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

