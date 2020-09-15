1/1
BOBBIE HALE DAY
Bobbie Hale Day passed away early Sat. morning Sept. 12, 2020, at the age of 95.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Mon. Sept 14, 2020, in the Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. Tues. Sept 15, 202, in Grace Gardens Chapel with Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Interment will be 11:00 A.M. Wed. Sept. 16, 2020, at Trinity Methodist Cemetery in Castell, Texas.

Mr. Day was born July 20, 1925, in Yoakum, Texas, the son of the late John Coleman and Pearl (Cantrell) Day. On August 26, 1950, he married Jimmie Dean Leifeste in San Antonio, Texas. After sixty-eight years of marriage, she preceded him in death July 27, 2019, in Waco, Texas.

On November 9, 1943, he entered into service with the United States Army during World War II. Following his December 8, 1945, discharge, he began his civil service career with the United States Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base until his 1979 retirement. He was a Master Mason with Bluebonnet Masonic lodge 1219 in San Antonio, Texas.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing on the Texas coast at Rockport and Port Mansfield with his family. Hunting on the family farm in Castell was also enjoyable to him. He also enjoyed bus trips around the country with his church family as he was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist church in San Antonio. In 2007, he moved to Waco to be near his family and to attend his grandchildren's activities. At that time, he joined Mooreville United Methodist Church.

Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Edward Day, Charles Day; three sisters, Ruby Ezzel, Jimmie Long and Mary Pillans.Survivors include a daughter, Bobette Estes and husband Pat; a brother, Glenn Day and wife Elena; two grandchildren, Taylor Dowdle and wife Chessa, Matthew Dowdle and wife Kali; four great grandchildren, Titus Dowdle, Rylee Dowdle, Andersyn Dowdle and Tate Dowdle; numerous nieces and nephews.For those desiring, the family has suggested Mooreville United Methodist church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton, Texas 76632 or Castell Preservation Association, P.O. Box 113, Castell, Texas 76831, for memorial contributions.

The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory about Bobbie.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
I have many good memories of him. I like to hear his voice & laugh.
I know y’all will miss him & am praying for y’all.
Carol Jameson Maxwell
