|
Bobbie Jo Temple, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on December 11, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1931, on a snowy day in Round Rock, Texas, to John and Bertha Dailey. A true Texas girl, she often remarked that she was born on both Texas Independence Day and Sam Houston's birthday. The family moved to San Antonio where Bobbie graduated from Brackenridge High School. After high school, she went to work for USAA, and while working there, met her future husband Charles (Chuck) on a blind date while he was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base. They were married for sixty-seven years and blessed with two children.
The consummate homemaker, Bobbie was a skilled seamstress, gardener, cook, and pastry chef. Indeed, she was the sweet icing that held together the layers of her family, whom she made her chief priority. Continuously involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives, she sewed costumes for school plays and Halloween, baked everyone's special birthday cake, cheered at sporting events and dance recitals. Lovingly known as Gumby, she leaves them with cherished memories of her attention and devotion—her knack for making them feel valued and special. She followed her personal motto which she kept framed on a wall: The art of being wise is the art of knowing what to overlook.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother J.B. Dailey, and her younger sister LaDonne Monier. She is survived by her husband Chuck, her son Mark Temple (Diane), daughter Deborah Grant (Kerry), and her four grandchildren, Scott Temple (Amy), Stephanie Boothby (Brad), Ryan Grant, and Connor Grant. Great-grandchildren are Jackson, George, and Hunter Temple; Clara, Sam and Henry Boothby.
Visitation will be 6-8p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Private Graveside Service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.