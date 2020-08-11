Bobbie June Johnson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 87. June was born in Cross Plains, TX on February 10, 1933 to I.W. and Alice Morgan.

She married Charles "Buck" H. Johnson, Jr. and together they raised 2 sons, Hank and David. Weekends were spent camping, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors, The Last Gap ranch one of their favorite places for family and friends to gather. When Buck retired, he and June enjoyed their travels both internationally as well as across the U.S. with their motorhome. June and Buck spent their later years at City-by-the-Sea, TX before he passed in 1992. June enjoyed the residence until 2016 when Hurricane Harvey damaged her home and she moved in with son Hank and daughter in law Peggy until her death.

June was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Charles "Buck" H. Johnson Jr., her mother and father Alice and I.W. Morgan and daughter-in-law Peggy. She is survived by her sons Charles "Hank" H. Johnson III and David P. Johnson (Sharon Johnson); granddaughters Diane Johnson Smith (Jerry) and Brandi Johnson; 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; sister Cheri Clark (Mickey) and brother Mackey Morgan (Glenna) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A graveside funeral service will be held at Mission Burial Park North Cemetery at 11:00am on Friday, August 14, 2020.