June 21, 1937 - May 4, 2019
Bobbie Louise Parker died peacefully at her home on May 4th at the age of 81. Bobbie was born on June 21, 1937 to Robert Louis and Climbert Rachel Bishop in Uvalde, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her Husband of 15 years Alton A. Parker; her parents Robert Louis and Climbert Rachel Bishop and brother Billy Bishop. She is survived by her daughters Donna Spencer (Noel), Janeene Cousins (Milt) and Sharon Parker (Paul Urbanek); son Justin Parker (Theresa); sisters Joyce Imogene Zerr and Dolores Mueller; brother Garland Bishop; grandchildren Luke Spencer, Kyle Spencer, Seth Parker and Milton Cousins.
Bobbie received her degree in Elementary Education in 1972. She spent her entire career teaching students at Pearce Elementary in Southside ISD before retiring in 1998. She was a lifelong, avid reader and enjoyed lively conversations on a variety of subjects from history, to current events, to cooking. Bobbie had a strong, compassionate spirit and was always there to support her family.
Visitation is Saturday, May 11th from 10 - 11 a.m. with the Funeral Service to begin at 11 at Mission Park South. Interment will be private at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Bobbie would say to us: "There are three things I want to see before I die; a woman in the White House, Bigfoot and a UFO." We are sorry she wasn't here long enough to see any of them.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019