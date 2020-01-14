Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Shepherd King Lutheran Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Stockdale Cemetery
Stockdale, TX
View Map
Bobbie S. McCown


1928 - 2020
Bobbie S. McCown Obituary

Bobbie S. McCown was born in Stockdale, Texas to Orie and Kate McCown on November 23, 1928. He joined his beloved wife Ynette S. McCown in heaven on January 9, 2020. Bobbie and Ynette were married for over 53 years. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was employed by Knowlton's Creamery for 35 years as a milkman. After his retirement he worked as a school bus driver for the NSID special need students for 20 years. He was a devoted member of Shepherd King Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ynette S. McCown; daughter Lisa Munn and son-in-law Brian Munn; grandchildren Joshua, Briana, Starr and Saidee; great grandchildren Christian, Mikey, Brayden, Thurman and Serenity.

His loving spirit will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Shepherd King Lutheran Church on Friday, January 17, 2020. A Graveside Service to follow in Stockdale, Texas at Stockdale Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 14, 2020
