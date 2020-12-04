On October 16, 2020, at the age of 91, Lt. Col. (Ret) Bobby Vernon Gray peacefully passed away in San Antonio. Bobby (not derived from Robert) was born in Clarksville, TX on April 10, 1929. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1945, attended Paris Junior College, joined the Army Air Corp/Air Force and proudly served our country for almost 30 years. He was stationed in Japan as part of the occupational forces in 1947 and in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois and the Azores. He was on the forefront of computer development in the military. After retirement he went to work as a computer analyst and software programmer living in San Antonio TX, Richardson TX, Toronto Canada, and Leachville AR. He wrote and maintained payroll systems for Omaha NE, Lafayette LA, and College Station TX. A military tradition he passed along to his family in the 5 o'clock happy hour! If you wanted someone to stop along the road to read historical markers or to keep detailed records or always support you (sometimes silently), he was your guy. Bobby was dedicated to his families and especially his grand and great grandchildren and he had a generous heart for serving others. His faith in Christ gives us comfort knowing he has been called to his eternal home. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents: Vernon Oscar Gray and Ethel Curlee Gray, sister Louise, brother Wayne, and his wife of 32 years, Helen Joyce Gray (1930-1985), their son Stephen (1954) and second wife Rose Gray (m. 1986-2009). He is survived by his children: son, Mike (Maggie), and daughter Kim Jenkins (Raleigh); grandchildren: Sean Gray (Anna), Tiffani Johnson (Ben), Dylan Jenkins (Cameo), and Vanessa Green (Michael). His great grandchildren: Rileigh, Landon, Gray, and Dylan Johnson and Hudson Green. Step children: Rebecca Teguns, Cindy Chamberlain (Mike), Amy Teguns and grandchildren Mark Teguns and Derek and Haleigh Floyd. And great grandchildren Braelynn Teguns and Deliza McNeil. And friend, Nancy Longley. Service will be at 1000 a.m., December 7 at First United Methodist Church in Boerne with reception at Kronkosky Place immediately following. A private burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston with full military honors. In Lieu of flowers please consider contributing to AChildsHope.org.