Bobby Joe Osborne went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 24, 2020.

He was born August 21, 1929 in Oklahoma City to Cleo and Myrtle Osborne. He was a good loyal man who worked hard to serve others and stood devoted to his wife Jane and his family. He worked the majority of his life as a service manager for North Loop VW and in later years for Gunn Oldsmobile. Family time at Canyon Lake with loved ones as well as RV road trips and woodworking were some of his passions.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Perry Osborne, son Rick Ruble and sibling Jean Gregg.

Survived by siblings Betty Wilkins and Jimmy Osborne, son Joe Osborne (Sandra), daughters Kelly Scharff, Linda Ruble, Dannette Michalik (Jimmy), and Sonja Osborne. Grandchildren, Jenny Lee, Dustin Osborne (Ashley), Daniel Osborne (Ashley), Brook Scharff, Kaimen Scharff, Adrianne Ruble, Joshua Michalik (Laura), Zak Michalik (Danielle) and Gabriel Quiroz (Aileen). Great grandchildren Annie, Avery, Abigail (Osborne), Bridget, Colton, Georgia (Lee), William, Sophia (Michalik), Kimmy, Abriel (Quiroz).

Graveside service will be Tuesday June 30 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Park.