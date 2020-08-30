With profound sadness we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great grandfather Bonifacio (Barney) Garcia Perez on August 18, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a proud San Antonio native, graduating from South San High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a devoted member of St. Claire Catholic Church. This caring, kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather has left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and will be dearly missed. We will always remember that caring heart, the tough love, the support you always gave us. You being there for mom and the rest of the family will be forever cherished. Your love for our family was priceless and like no other. You never held us back you were our guiding light that showed us the way. In our hearts there is a place that only you can hold filled with loving memories that we will have of you and will remain with us forever. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Irene, parents Pauline Lopez and Bonifacio Perez Jr. Brothers: Antonio and Raul Perez, Andres Guzman. Sisters: Refugia Contero and Manuela Torres and his grandson Spike Perez. He is survived by his children Jo Ann Fowler, Rose Marie Martinez, Rosalie P. Diaz (Alfredo) and Barney M. Perez (Violeta). Grandchildren: Jennifer, Monica, Valeria, Sara, Lucy, Santiago, Steven Ray, Esteban, Valencia, Jeanie, Jesse and Daniel. Great grandchildren: Jacob, Joseph, Hunter, Gabriel, Ian, Larissa, Madeline Grace, Marielle Hope, Lilly, Jesse, Bianca, Brian, Madison and Emma. Sister: Emma Casillas and Brother Joe Lopez also several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 PM with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 SE Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7701 Somerset Road, San Antonio, Texas. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Claire Catholic Church.