Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Bonifacio T. Delgado


1940 - 2019
Bonifacio T. Delgado Obituary

Bonifacio T. Delgado Jr, born February 26, 1940 in San Antonio, TX, was called home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019 at the age of 79.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents Bonifacio Delgado Sr., and Esperanza Trevino; siblings, Robert Delgado, Consuelo Misuraca and Oralia Rodriguez. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Gloria C. Delgado; his children Belinda S. Astorga (Rito), Gregory Delgado (Gina), Valente Delgado (Melissa), Nicandro Delgado, Cassandra Luna, and Nicolas Delgado; 6 grandchildren; siblings Irma Aguilar, and Homer Delgado (Wilma), as well as extended family members. Bonifacio served in the United States Marines. He loved spending time with his family and reading the newspaper. Heaven has gained a treasured soul.

He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
