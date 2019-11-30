|
Bonnie Jane De Leon went to be with our Lord on November 27, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born on July 19, 1932 in Elmendorf, Texas. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, John O. De Leon. Bonnie is survived by her 3 daughters, Maxine J. Guerra (Dario B.), Nancy D. De Leon (William E. Sheppard), Bonnie E. Pargas (Michael); son, John L. De Leon (Crystal Garza); sister, Tommie Lynch; grandchildren, Dario D. Guerra, Jr., Adria M. Rosales, Beverly A. Salazar (Andres), Audra L. De Leon, Michael De Leon Pargas, Nicholas John Pargas; great grandchildren, Sabrina M. Guerra, Ava L. Salazar, Alyssa J. Salazar, Sloane M. Trevino.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. with the rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Elmendorf, Texas. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Antonio Food bank.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 30, 2019