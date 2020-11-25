On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Bonnie Kemp Liebmann-Molberg passed away at the age of 91. Bonnie was born on July 11, 1929, in Boerne, Texas, to L.D. Kemp and Rose (Esser) Kemp. She graduated from the Ursuline Academy in San Antonio (now Southwest School of Art) in 1946. She also attended Trinity University in San Antonio. On November 22, 1965, she married the late David Liebmann of San Antonio and they had one son, Wilhelm. On September 12, 1987, she married her high school sweetheart, the late Carl "Buddy" Molberg of Fredericksburg, Texas, and they enjoyed many years of retirement together. Bonnie was one of the first women in San Antonio to become a licensed stock broker and started her career at Russ & Company. While at Russ & Company, she met Lowry Mays and went on to work for him for many years at Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartRadio). She was instrumental in the early growth of Clear Channel and assisted with its initial public offering in 1984. She retired from Clear Channel in 1994. Bonnie was a devoted, caring daughter and sister, and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. Her care and compassion for others never faltered and she was always willing and eager to offer a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors. She was well-known to be the life of any party and took great joy in making others smile and laugh. Bonnie loved her hometown of Boerne and proud of her heritage as a fourth generation native. In 1949, she was chosen to serve as the Queen of the Boerne Centennial Celebration. She also served on the Boerne Home Rule Commission and assisted with the drafting and passage of the City of Boerne's Home Rule Charter in 1995. Bonnie loved animals of every kind. No animal ever went hungry in her neighborhood. A local Boerne veterinarian once told a pet owner that their dog was overweight and needed to go on a diet.

The pet owner responded that they already had their dog on a diet, but that their neighbor kept feeding it through the fence. The veterinarian looked at the chart and then remarked, "Oh, I see you live next door to Bonnie. I guess there's nothing we can do!" Bonnie is also likely responsible for the placement of signs in the Boerne Cemetery that prohibit the feeding of wildlife – signs that she despised and routinely ignored. Needless to say, there are many cats, dogs, birds, squirrels, ducks, deer and other animals that will miss her. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Leonard; her sister-in-law, Dorothy, and her husband, Carl. As she liked to joke, she was the last one on stage at the curtain call. She is survived by her son, Wilhelm and his wife Diana, and their daughter Lauren, all of San Antonio. Having lived her entire life in her hometown of Boerne, she is also survived by many cousins, lifelong friends and caring neighbors. A private memorial service for family members will be held due to the pandemic. If you wish to honor Bonnie's memory, please consider a gift to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation at P.O. Box 369, Kendalia, TX 78027 or www.wildlife-rescue.org/support/onlinegiving. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Bonnie's life, visit

www.ebensberger-fisher.com.

Arrangements with

Ebensberger-Fisher

Funeral Home of Boerne.