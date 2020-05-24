Bonnie Marsha McGough Eidson, age 73, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born on February 8, 1947, to parents, Eric and Carrie Stewart McGough. Bonnie attended high school in Del Rio, Texas where she was a majorette with the high school band and was active in the youth groups of the First Baptist Church. When her father was transferred to Tucson, Arizona, she continued as a majorette and was active in her church there. She moved with her parents to RAF Alconbury, England and attended the University of Maryland. She returned to the United States and graduated from Valdosta State University (VSU) in 1972 with a B.S. in Education. She married her husband, Richard, while they were at VSU and then the couple spent the next four years at Marine bases where her husband was stationed after they graduated from college. She began her career in education as an elementary teacher in Valdosta, Georgia in 1972 and then taught in North Carolina and Houston, Texas over the next 10 years. Her family moved to San Antonio where she taught in the Northeast Independent School District, retiring in 2002. She and her family were founding members of Thousand Oaks Baptist Church where she was a church pianist. They were long time members of Trinity Baptist Church and Shearer Hills Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and dedicated Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents. Bonnie is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Richard Eidson; son, Alex Eidson and wife Merita; daughter, Erica Stout and husband David; son, Andrew Eidson; grandchildren, Kaylee, Everett, Tristan, Gaby, Lilly, Aden, Jeremy, and Isabel. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Porter Loring MortuaryNorth.SERVICEWEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 20204:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPELRev. Joe Walts will officiate.Interment will take place at a later time in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those who wish to view the service online may do so by following the link:https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_8914 You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.