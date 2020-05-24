My deepest sympathy to Richard and the family at this very sad time in their lives. I was blessed to know Bonnie for many years. Her kindness and gentle manner made her an exceptional neighbor. On many occasions, Bonnie demonstrated her kindness to my late wife and to my children. She will be deeply missed, but we take comfort in the knowledge that she rests eternally in the arms of God. Sincerely, Patrick M. Clancey

Patrick Clancey

Neighbor