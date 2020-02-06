|
|
Bonnie Ruth Sundquist, age 88, went to be with her Lord and heavenly family in paradise on February 3, 2020. She was born to Willis and Rose Gentry on October 13, 1931; and now she reunites with her parents, her brothers Willis and James, her late husband Victor Sundquist, SR, and her mischievous dog Boogie.
Bonnie was a woman of strong faith, who loved others as God commanded. She had a passion for serving others, and worked as a jewelry manager for 21 years. She was an active member of Somerset Baptist Church for many years, where she worked as a Sunday school teacher and a senior citizen event coordinator.
Bonnie is survived by her sister Maggie Stahala; son Victor Sundquist JR and wife Barbara; son Steven Sundquist and companion Pam Miner; daughter Cheri Byrom
and husband Keith; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Bonnie's life will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 5 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapel-South in San Antonio, TX.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2020