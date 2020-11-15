Bradley Steven Blose, MSG (Ret), 61, of La Vernia, Texas, died November 7, 2020 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio with his wife Marti, his mother Donna and his children Steven and Samantha by his side.

Brad, the son of Donna and Donald Blose, was born September 23, 1959 in Fostoria, Ohio. He graduated from Fostoria High School in 1978, studied Geology at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, and earned his B.S at University of Texas, San Antonio.

In 1985, Brad enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Sam Houston for training, where he met and married his wife, Marti of 34 years. His career in the Army would take Brad and Marti to Fort Bragg, NC; Camp Casey, South Korea; Fort McClellan, AL; West Point, NY; Schweinfurt ,Germany; and back to Fort Sam Houston, TX.

After he retired, Brad worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician at the Connally Regional Medical Center. Ever on the move, Brad loved to travel and he and his family saw every continent but one, Antarctica. He loved family, boating, crossword puzzles and riding his John Deere tractor around their property in La Vernia.

Brad is preceded in death by his father, Donald and sister-in law, Nikki. Brad is survived by his mother Donna, his wife Marti, his son Steven (Stephanie) of Bonaire, GA., Samantha Dodgen (Josh) of Craig, CO., his grandsons, Brody and Bradley, and siblings Brian (Patty), Becky Baze (Hal), Barb Hipsher (Mike), Brenda Harris (Bill), Barrett, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Military Service and a Celebration of Life are planned for a later date.