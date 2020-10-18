1/1
Bradley "Brad" Vistuba
1976 - 2020
Bradley "Brad" Vistuba, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born July 1, 1976 to Mary Kotara and Paul J. Vistuba in San Antonio, Texas.

Brad had a "big" heart and it showed in his love for his family and his willingness to help anyone who needed help.

His greatest passions were working in the yard and cars, particularly Mustangs. He was especially proud of his 1996 Mustang Cobra for which he won numerous awards in car shows. He was in the process of rebuilding his 1989 Mustang Coupe. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Boniface and Florence Vistuba; maternal grandfather Cleophas "Cleo" Kotara; and step-sister Kelli Bourguin. Brad is survived by his mother Mary Vistuba; father Paul Vistuba and wife Melva Jean; sister Laura "Laurie" Vistuba; son Hunter Peterson; maternal grandmother Annie Kotara; step-brothers Joey and Jeff Ruempel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 21, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

MASS

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 22, 2020

11:00 A.M.

ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST

CATHOLIC CHURCH

1602 THOUSAND OAKS DRIVE

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks are required during all services. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
