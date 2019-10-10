|
Brandon Kyle Girgus, age 31, went to be with his Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019 after a harsh five-month battle against advanced pancreatic cancer.
He was born on February 2, 1988 in San Antonio, Texas where he was known for being full of life, laughter and compassion, gaining a spot in all hearts he encountered.
A self-taught musician, people were drawn to his sound, raw talent and endearing soul. Brandon was known for being a sports know-it-all, football fanatic and an unwavering Dallas Cowboys fan which was either endearing or irritating to all.
Becoming a father sparked a passion and intense love anyone would be lucky to experience in their life.
Brandon made his purpose on Earth to love and protect his family and continues to do so as he watches us from Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Samuel Girgus. Brandon is survived by his devoted wife, Kayla Girgus; daughters, Peyton and Lennon Girgus; parents, Carrie and Mark Girgus; sister and brother-in-law, Kaley & Brad Gilliam; nephew, Colton Gilliam; niece, Bristol Gilliam; maternal grandparents, Kathie & Rick Lingafelter; paternal grandmother, Sue Girgus; along with many loving extended family members. SERVICESATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 201911:00 AMALAMO HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH6201 BROADWAY STREET
Rev. Dr. Richard O. Knott, Jr. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org/donate - donate to team "The Power of B".
