Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Selma, TX
Brenda Fey


Brenda Fey Obituary
December 9, 1961 - March 30, 2019
Brenda Fey, 57, of Marion, Texas, passed away on March 30, 2019 after a sudden illness. She was born on December 9, 1961 to John and Fay Fey. She graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in 1979 and later earning Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Brenda's education and strong work ethic prepared her for a career with USAA, the FDIC and Susser Corporation.

Brenda was known for her love of travel. Relentless in her pursuit of adventure; traveling to Germany, Spain, Paris, Greece and Croatia. She loved history, architecture and renovating her 1890's family home. She was meticulous in every detail. She loved skiing and photography. She was the picture of beauty and grace.

Brenda is survived by her parents, John and Fay Fey, sister, Gail Gray (John Gray), nephews, Zane and Bret Gray, extended family and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements are through Schertz Funeral Home with visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
