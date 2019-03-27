|
1958 - 2019
Brenda Bertram went to her Heavenly Home in the early morning hours of March 25, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family at her bedside. Brenda was born on November 30, 1958. She was the first born child of Richard and Nancy Garza, soon after she was joined by sister, Tracy Garza Spiess. Brenda spent most of her life in Leon Valley and graduated from John Marshall High School. Her greatest passion in life were her girls, Emily and Maddie born to her on September 18, 1993. She was most proud of being a loving and devoted mother. Professionally Brenda became an accomplished photographer. She owned and operated "Brenda for Photography" studio for more than 20 years. During her career, she was a member of the Texas Professional Photographer Association and the Professional Photographers of America. She served as President of the local San Antonio Professional Photographers Guild in 1982 and 1983. Her work was truly diversified ranging from delicate portraits of children to large wedding events including many San Antonio Spurs and their families. She received many awards and blue ribbons for her work. One of her most prized was "Best Portrait of Children" which went to be displayed in the National Loan Collection that traveled on display in the United States in 1985. Brenda is survived by her parents, Richard and Nancy Garza, her girls, Madeline Claire Bertram of San Antonio and Emily Christine Bertram Gonzalez and her family husband, Adam and son Adam Richard Gonzalez, sister, Tracy Garza Spiess and husband Matthew. Her grandson, "Baby Adam", was the light of her life for almost 2 years. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a world of loving and devoted friends, especially best friend Pamela Catalani as well as the Nixon family. Brenda was always the brightest light in the room with creative spirit, her wit and her joyous spirit. She will be missed by many people whose lives she impacted just by being Brenda. Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, 78266 with a funeral service at 12:00 P.M. Pallbearers will be Joe Garza Jr., Jessie Garcia Jr., Xavier Guzman, Kaylen Guzman, Thomas Nixon Jr. and Adam Gonzalez. Those wishing to celebrate Brenda's life may make a contribution to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019