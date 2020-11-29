1/1
BRENDA L. HILD
1950 - 2020
Brenda L. Hild, of San Antonio, Texas, entered eternal rest on November 23, 2020, at age 70. She was born on January 14, 1950, to Cecil and Helen Baney. Brenda and her husband, Don, enjoyed dancing with Hermann Sons Square Dance Association for many years. Alongside one another, they successfully managed their business, Don Hild Motors, for over 40 years. Brenda was a devoted member of Salem Sayers Baptist Church. She treasured her family; Brenda was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and favorite aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her family, especially trips with her sisters. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Don Hild; daughter, Laurie Hill (David); grandchildren, Macy and Garrett Hill; siblings, Kathy Mendelsohn (Gary), Carol McBeath (Frank), Patricia Dziuk (Larry), Cecilia Fancher (Rick), Tim Baney (Shirley), Ron Baney (Linda), Cecil Baney (Bonnie), Paul Baney (Laura); numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. The family will have a visitation with family and friends Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, with Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Monday, November 30, 2020

10:00 AM

Finch Funeral Chapel

La Vernia, TX

Pastor Brett Edwards will officiate the services with interment following at

St. Ann's Parish Cemetery, Kosciusko, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society or Abode Home at abodehome.org.

The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
NOV
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
NOV
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
NOV
30
Interment
St. Ann's Parish Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
