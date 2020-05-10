So sorry to lose such a great man. I loved listening to the "General" and Trey Ware while driving downtown to work most of those years Brent was at KTSA. I always thought it was a shame that Trey could not call him the General like we call David Robinson the Admiral. Brent's voice was always so distinguished on the air or in person. It seemed that we ended up doing our grocery shopping at the same time most weeks for some time. Brent was always very cordial when we would meet in the aisles. My deepest sympathy to his wife and daughter and all the family.

Robert Shelby

Friend