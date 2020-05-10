Brent Brownhill Boller, 63, passed on Monday, May 4, 2020. Brent was born on November 21, 1956 in San Diego, California, to William John Boller and Irene Brownhill Boller who both preceded him in death. Brent is survived by his wife, Jean; and daughter, McKenna; stepmother, Christina Boller, of San Diego, California; brother, Tim Boller, and his wife, Susie, of Boerne, Texas; sister, Margo Easter, and her husband, Brad, of Jacksonville, Florida. After graduating from Grossmont High School in San Diego, Brent enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1975. He served 20 years, retiring as an officer. Brent was a broadcaster for the Armed Forces Radio and Television with tours in Greenland and Iceland. He was a Corp Commander and Distinguished Graduate of Detachment 840 Air Force ROTC at Southwest Texas State University where he earned a BA in Mass Communications/Media Studies.Afterwards, Brent served as a Public Affairs Officer in the Air Education and Training Command and was deployed in Operation Desert Shield/Storm. In 1990, he received his MA in Communications from the University of Oklahoma. Brent retired from the Air Force in 1996 as chief of public affairs for the 12th Flying Training Wing at Randolph AFB. As a civilian, Brent continued his work in broadcasting as a news anchor and co-host at KTSA-AM for 13 years, then as Interim Director of Public Affairs and Spokesman for Joint Base San Antonio. After retiring from federal civil service in 2014, he worked part-time at Texas Public Radio-KSTX. Brent was a highly respected emcee, volunteering his time and beautiful baritone voice by hosting events for organizations like the American Red Cross, Fiesta's opening ceremony, San Antonio Symphony and the Air Force Band of the West. Brent's life was devoted to his wife Jean of 31 years and his daughter, McKenna. He was also devoted to learning through travel and reading. Brent was a dedicated runner, completing many marathons and several triathlons. Brent was devoted to his faith. He was a senior warden at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wimberley, Texas and active at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Texas, as a lector, usher, greeter and member of the men's bible study. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Public Radio or the Alamo Chapter of the Air Force Association which has honored Brent with a memorial scholarship.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.