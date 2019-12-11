Home

Brett Lee Harris Obituary

Brett Harris was called home after a second courageous battle with cancer.

Brett is survived by parents, Marti and Justin Harris, sisters Lauren and Claire, niece Emily, nephew Clayton, grandmothers Dolores (Granny) Bolton and Chita Harris, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by grandfathers Elmore (Bo) Bolton and Dr. Loyd Lee Harris.

Brett loved his family, fishing and all things funny.

He touched the lives of many in San Antonio and New Baden. His fighting spirit and quick sense of humor will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 14th in the chapel at Trinity Baptist Church 319 E. Mulberry Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019
