1/1
Brian Boru O'Mara
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Boru O'Mara, age 79, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Brian was born on July 10, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Frank Marx O'Mara and Johanna Adeline Kirchoff O'Mara. Brian attended Texas A&M and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He served in the U. S. Army where he taught marksmanship during the Vietnam war. Brian was always the best dressed guy everywhere he went. Though he may have seemed gruff, he had a heart of gold. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack A. O'Mara. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan O'Mara; daughter, Carey Henderson and her husband Chris; and grandchildren, Emily and Abby Henderson.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FRIDAY,

DECEMBER 11, 2020

2:00 P.M.

SAN FERNANDO

CEMETERY III,

San Antonio, Texas

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
SAN FERNANDO CEMETERY III,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved