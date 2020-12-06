Brian Boru O'Mara, age 79, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Brian was born on July 10, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Frank Marx O'Mara and Johanna Adeline Kirchoff O'Mara. Brian attended Texas A&M and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He served in the U. S. Army where he taught marksmanship during the Vietnam war. Brian was always the best dressed guy everywhere he went. Though he may have seemed gruff, he had a heart of gold. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack A. O'Mara. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan O'Mara; daughter, Carey Henderson and her husband Chris; and grandchildren, Emily and Abby Henderson.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FRIDAY,

DECEMBER 11, 2020

2:00 P.M.

SAN FERNANDO

CEMETERY III,

San Antonio, Texas

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin.

