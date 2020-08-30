Brian David Lyttle died at home on August 20, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on March 28, 1941, to James and Elizabeth Lyttle. He is survived by his wife, Terri; his sons James Arthur Lyttle and Christopher Allen Lyttle of Austin, TX; grandsons Lucas and Logan Lyttle of Austin; his sister Susan Barton of North Falmouth, MA; niece Kim Purdy and grandniece Ashley Purdy of Hyannis, MA; and nephew Danwin Jay Purdy of Enon, OH. He was predeceased by his niece, Pamela Purdy of Hadley, MA. Brian's early years were spent in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He graduated from Wellesley High School in 1959 and continued his education at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he also joined the ROTC and Lambda Chi Alpha. After graduating in 1963, he proudly served his country for 26 years in the U.S. Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam. In 1989 he retired, having achieved the rank of Colonel. Two weeks after his retirement he was hired by USAA and retired from there in 2003. He was humble and always claimed he was overpaid.

Brian married Terri Odom on April 12, 2003, in San Antonio. They met at the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio on Thanksgiving Day in 2001. He traveled extensively with her and sometimes on his own. They took their last trip together, a Great Lakes cruise, in August of 2019. He loved meeting people from all over the world. And he loved photography, taking thousands of pictures. He assembled albums for each trip, as well as an annual album of their lives. During his travels he displayed an unerring ear for New England (especially Boston) accents.

Until recent years, he volunteered at the Airport USO and relished helping the young recruits and experienced personnel from all military branches as well as foreign military persons attending the Defense Language Institute. He was an unofficial ambassador for San Antonio, using his trusty iPad to show photographs of landmarks, festivals and parades.

He loved the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio. Over the years he served on many committees and boards, including President of the congregation. He profoundly believed in the Seven Principles and Six Sources of the UU Association and could recite them from memory.

Almost daily, he would say, "life is good".

There will be no public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio, Texas Public Radio or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.