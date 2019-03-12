October 20, 1956 - March 8, 2019

Brian Guy Applegate passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 62.



He attended Texas A & M and he loved his Aggies. Brian was a longtime employee of H.E.B.



As a child he was constantly "rescuing" turtles and other "critters" and bringing them home. Throughout his life, Brian loved fishing, and was quite an expert.



His German Shepherd, Lady, was his constant and faithful companion.



Brian was a devoted son and brother, especially toward Rex with whom he had a very special relationship.



Brian was preceded in death by his father, Charles Applegate.



He is survived by his mother, Edith Applegate; and his siblings, Phil, Sandi, and Rex.



Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE

THURSDAY

MARCH 14, 2019

3:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



