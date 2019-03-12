San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Brian Guy Applegate


Brian Guy Applegate Obituary
October 20, 1956 - March 8, 2019
Brian Guy Applegate passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 62.

He attended Texas A & M and he loved his Aggies. Brian was a longtime employee of H.E.B.

As a child he was constantly "rescuing" turtles and other "critters" and bringing them home. Throughout his life, Brian loved fishing, and was quite an expert.

His German Shepherd, Lady, was his constant and faithful companion.

Brian was a devoted son and brother, especially toward Rex with whom he had a very special relationship.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Charles Applegate.

He is survived by his mother, Edith Applegate; and his siblings, Phil, Sandi, and Rex.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE
THURSDAY
MARCH 14, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2019
