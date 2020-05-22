Our beloved Brian Hawxhurst, age 56, passed away quietly in his sleep on May 18, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1963 in San Antonio Texas. He preceded in death by his parents Harvey Edward and Adrienne Hawxhurst; brother Richard Moses. He is survived by his beloved dog Hank, his brother Jerry (Sue) and sisters Cheryl, Lynnette, Lesley (Karl), Lisa and Siobain and several nieces and nephews. Brian fought a life long battle with Type 1 Diabetes, but lived a good and loving life. Brian loved fishing, especially the trips to Port Mansfield with his father and family. Brian loved his Bultaco motorcycle and enjoyed riding with his brothers and sisters. On hot summer days Brian and his brothers loved to swim and utilized the family water tank on many occasions. Brian was an avid Spurs fan and rarely missed any games. Brian resided and cared for his mother for many years, Brian was a caring person and despite his poor health he always had concern for friends and neighbors. He never turned anyone away in need. Brian enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors and listening to music. Brian enjoyed life and lived it his way.Viewing is Friday, May 22 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Mission Park South and the graveside funeral service is Saturday, May 23 at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Burial Park South, 1700 S.E. Military Dr., San Antonio Texas 78214. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2020.