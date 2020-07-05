BRIAN METCALF

Brian Eugene Metcalf, 65, passed away in the early morning hours of July 1st, 2020.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Brian travelled a lot in his younger days and ultimately settled in the Texas Hill Country, the place he loved most and where he and his wife raised and homeschooled their two sons, Gene and Ian.

He was a successful roofing contractor for many years due to his work ethic and exceptional eye for detail. Brian's love for reading and cooking was fueled by his curious and creative nature. His easy-going personality allowed everyone he met to become a friend. The joy that his jokes and storytelling, accompanied by his smile and infectious laughter, gave to those around him will never be forgotten.

Preceded in passing by his son, Gene Edward, he is survived by his son, Ian James, his parents and stepmother, Gloria Metcalf and Gene Metcalf and Ruth Brook, his siblings and their families, Caron Blue, Kyle Metcalf and Todd Metcalf, Wendy Meyer, and many, many friends.

The family wishes to share their deep gratitude with the caregivers at The Heights of Bulverde Assisted Living and Methodist Stone Oak.