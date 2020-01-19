Home

Maher-Collins Funeral Home - Kingston
360 N. Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA 18704
570-287-6813
For more information about
Brian McCarthy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
339 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
339 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
View Map
Brian Robert McCarthy

Brian Robert McCarthy Obituary

After a thirty-eight-year struggle with alcoholism and other addictions, Brian Robert McCarthy died suddenly on December 29th 2019.

Brian was born on November 16, 1966. He lived in 5 communities before moving to Kingston, PA when he was twelve. For the last thirty years he lived in San Antonio, Texas where he was a certified Harley Davidson motorcycle mechanic.

His mother fondly remembers him as her right-hand person in caring for his baby sister Deirdre, a hiking companion and his devotion to the family dog, Shadow. He and his sister, Trish, were wonderful playmates as children and Brian played daddy to her dolls giving them piggy back rides. He had a warm heart and could be an industrious worker. Once he walked the picket line to support his sixth-grade teacher in New Paltz Middle School. Over the years, Brian was blessed with good friends including Rich, Julie, Corey, Rick, Alyssa, Destiny and Anthony Mondragon of San Antonio, Texas.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen McCarthy, Kingston, stepmother, sisters Patricia Wegner and Deirdre

DeNero, nieces and nephews and numerous relatives.

Donations may be made to Haven for Hope and memories may be e-mailed to maher-collins.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
