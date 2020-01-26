|
|
Brianna Lee Ramirez entered eternal rest on January 24, 2020 at the age of 25. A native of San Antonio, TX; she was born to Joe Humberto Ramirez and Diana Lynn Ramirez on July 17, 1994. She now reunites with her father and brother, Benny R. Ramirez III.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Gonzales; son, Michael Gonzales Jr.; daughter, Christine A. Gonzales; mother, Diana Ramirez-Hernandez (Raul); sisters, Janice Rios and Rosemary Ramirez (Daniel); brothers, Joe Ramirez Jr. and Anthony Rene Ramirez; grandmother, Rose Mary Cañamar (Indalecio David); 8 nieces and 2 nephews and numerous other relatives and friends.
The family will be receiving guests at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral procession will depart the funeral
home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:15am to celebrate a 10am Funeral Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Rd. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II. For online tribute please visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate monetary donations to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020