ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Brigid Mollaghan
Vigil
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Joseph's Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Incarnate Word
1923 - 2019
Brigid Mollaghan Obituary
July 10, 2019
Sister Brigid Mollaghan aged 95 years, entered into eternal life on July 10, 2019 at Christus Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co. Longford, Ireland on August 4, 1923, to John and Mary Anne (Kilmurray) Mollaghan.
Sister Brigid entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word professing her perpetual vows in 1952.


She served in the Congregation's health care and educational ministries.

Sister Brigid is survived and dearly missed by her sisters: Ellie McGeary and Margaret Maguire, her brothers: Jimmie and Michael Mollaghan, her nieces, nephews and relatives in the US, Ireland, England, and Australia and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

Funeral Services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway. Vigil Service Friday, July 12, at 6:30pm in St. Joseph's Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 13, at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio,
Texas 78209.
Published in Express-News on July 12, 2019
