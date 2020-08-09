Brigida Lopez Canales, age 90, was welcomed by the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Brigida was born October 8, 1929 in Comal County, Texas to Jesus and Martina Lopez. In 1945 she married Daniel Canales Jr. and moved to San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 5 siblings. Brigida is survived by her 8 children, Martina (Andres) Corona, Eulalia (Cipriano) Sierra, Theresa (Arnulfo) Morones, Rosa Guerra, Dr. Elvira (Terry) Burns, Brigida Vicky Corona, Raymond (Lucy) Canales, and Margarita (Tom) Garcia. A loving matriarch to her children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed. She never met a stranger as she was friendly and kind to everyone. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2020, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 services are limited to 50 people. A private interment will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brigida Lopez Canales Scholarship Fund at the University of the Incarnate Word development office.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook and view the livestreaming at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with