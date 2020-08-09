1/1
BRIGIDA LOPEZ CANALES
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIGIDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brigida Lopez Canales, age 90, was welcomed by the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Brigida was born October 8, 1929 in Comal County, Texas to Jesus and Martina Lopez. In 1945 she married Daniel Canales Jr. and moved to San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 5 siblings. Brigida is survived by her 8 children, Martina (Andres) Corona, Eulalia (Cipriano) Sierra, Theresa (Arnulfo) Morones, Rosa Guerra, Dr. Elvira (Terry) Burns, Brigida Vicky Corona, Raymond (Lucy) Canales, and Margarita (Tom) Garcia. A loving matriarch to her children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed. She never met a stranger as she was friendly and kind to everyone. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2020, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 services are limited to 50 people. A private interment will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brigida Lopez Canales Scholarship Fund at the University of the Incarnate Word development office.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook and view the livestreaming at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved