|
|
September 6, 1990 - February 24, 2019
Brittany Marie Cruz, born September 6, 1990 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019 at the age of 28.
She is survived by her Parents: Rebecca Vasquez and Joe Eddie Salas; Lifelong Partner: Deisi Mata; Sisters: Serenity Salas, Mary Helen Witt, Brianna Witt and Luna Vasquez; Brothers: Joey Olivares, Carlos Witt, Ernesto Witt and Juan Alberto Rosas; Uncle: Eddie Cruz; The Mata Family who loved her as their own, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and friends.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone.
For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
We love you and you will be deeply missed.
Visitation will begin Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, TX 78207).
A Chapel Service will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Delgado Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019