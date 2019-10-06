|
Bro.Walter Ebbesmeyer died on Thursday, September 29th at the Marianist Residence in San Antonio. He was 95 years old and had lived Marianist religious life for 76 years. He was born in Florissant, MO. His parents were Louis and Mary (Keeven) Ebbesmeyer. His grade school education was at Sacred Heart Grade School in Florissant. He graduated from McBride High School in St. Louis, MO. In 1945, he received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Dayton in Dayton, OH. In 1955, he earned a Masters in History from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. In 1945, Bro. Wally began teaching in Marianist High schools in St. Louis, MO, Victoria, TX, and Milwaukee, WI. In 1970, he began working in East St. Louis, IL as a teacher and administrator at Assumption High School and then as a volunteer at Vincent Gray Alternative School. He worked until 1999 in East St. Louis where he was called the light of the Eastside Heart and Home Center and where he brought love and understanding to all he met. A vegetable garden there is named in his honor. He maintained connections with his many collaborators in East St. Louis until he died. In 1999, he went to Vianney High School in St. Louis and served as a volunteer librarian until coming to the Marianist Residence in San Antonio in 2013. Bro. Wally was especially proud of the speed-reading course, which he taught for a number of years in the Upward Bound program on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Bro. Wally was a voracious reader and could tell you all the books he had read and which one he was presently reading. Another hidden talent of Bro. Wally was house painting. He enjoyed that task. He was a man of great prayer and lived with marvelous simplicity.
Bro. Wally is survived by Dawn Brown, Florissant, MO, niece; Connie Cantone, Henrico, VA, niece; Beth Brooks, St. Louis, MO, niece; Arden Green, St. Louis, MO, niece. FUNERAL SERVICES
On Tuesday, October 8, there will be a viewing at 6:00 P.M. and a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. in the Marianist Residence Chapel, 520 Fordham Ave. On Wednesday, October 9, there will be a viewing at 3:00 P.M. followed by the Eucharist of Christian Burial at the Marianist Residence Chapel. Interment in the Marianist Cemetery will follow immediately after Eucharist, followed by a reception and dinner at the Marianist Residence.
