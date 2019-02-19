August 17, 1943 - February 16, 2019

Bruce David Nelson, age 75, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1943 to the late Bernard C. Nelson and Lucette A. Nelson. Bruce was a loving and dedicated family man and a devout and active member of his church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting in south Texas and the hill country, fishing and was a past president of Alamo Fly Fishers.

His true gift was his ability to always find the best in people and to encourage and share that with them. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy Nelson, children: Chris Nelson (Amy) and Katie Wilson (Kacey); grand- children, Matthew Ocampo, Samuel and Daniel Crandall; his brothers, Bernard Nelson (Patty), Donald Nelson (Helen), and sister Carolyn Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Trisagion will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Porter Loring on McCullough. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11am at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 N. St. Mary's Street followed by interment in Mission Burial Park South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com



