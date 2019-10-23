|
Bruce Evans Embrey was born on July 10, 1948 and was called home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019.Bruce was a lifelong San Antonio resident, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1966. Bruce started his family business, "A Action Bail Bonds", in 1977 and was well known throughout the Bail Bonds industry.He spent his life helping friends, family, and employees in any way he possibly could. During the Winter when Bruce was not at the office, you could find him deer hunting in South Texas and Mexico with his sons, brothers, and old hunting buddies. In the Summer, he would be fishing and floating the Llano River with family and friends.On the day of his passing, Bruce was preparing his hunting trucks for the upcoming deer season. He was excited to hunt a great buck spotted at BRUCE's BLIND!Bruce is survived by his children; Chris and wife Jennie, Dane and wife Tonya, Clay and wife Jessie, and daughter Victoria. As well as his brothers; Charles and wife Mary, Walter and wife Gayle, 10 grandchildren; Clairee, Caroline, Catherine, Evie, Emma, Elliott, Haskell, Madison, Lyle, and Barron. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter Moseley Embrey and Dorothy Evans Embrey.The family will receive friends at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., on Monday, October 28th from 5-7 PM.CASUAL CELEBRATON OF LIFE EVENTTUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 20196:30 PMPlease contact a family member for more information regarding the location of Bruce's Celebration of Life Event. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to the 100 Club which supports and benefits the families of fallen police officers. To make donations online, please visit www.100clubsa.org/donate/ Checks or money orders should be mailed to The 100 Club of San Antonio, In memory of Bruce Embrey, P.O. Box 6741, San Antonio, Texas 78209.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Oct. 23, 2019