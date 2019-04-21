|
April 2, 2019
Bruce Gregg, a native of Seguin, Texas, went home to the Lord April 2, 2019.
He graduated from Texas State University with a BBA and later a MS in Manage- ment from the University of Colorado.
At Texas State he was a starting member of the Bobcat NAIA National Championship basketball team and senior year was captain of the National quarterfinals team.
He was a Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC program and winner of the Chicago Tribune Gold Medal for the highest grade point average among cadets. He went on to a career in the USAF where he was named to both ALL-USAF and All-Armed Forces basket- ball teams.
A graduate of five military colleges and universities, he retired as a Colonel and entered the insurance business in 1985. He enjoyed golf, was involved with his children and church and had a servant's heart.
He was married to the former Claire Murray of Braintree, MA and has two children and 4 grandchildren. We look forward to a joyful reunion!
Interment will be May 3, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration lunch for all to follow at Paloma Blanca Restaurant located at 5800 Broadway.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019