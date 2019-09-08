|
NOVEMBER 12, 1922 - SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
Bruce L. Yantis age 96 of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Yantis; great granddaughter, Kenzington Faith Pree; his brother, Eddie Yantis; and his sister, E'Lane Boazeman. Mr. Yantis is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Martha Yantis; children, Pat Buchner, Scott and Terri Yantis, Dusty and Dawn Yantis and Libye and Buddy Nuernberg; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews he adored. Mr. Yantis retired from the Kerrville Bus Company where he drove for 45 years. Kerrville Bus Co. was a legacy employer for many Yantis relatives of his generation. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Mary Martha traveled extensively through the United States and Canada.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 12:30 P.M. followed by the Service at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park Dominion North. Interment will follow at the Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons that he was very proud of: Erich (Ray) Buchner, Wayne Nuernberg, Junior Nuernberg, Robert Nuernberg, Jace Yantis, Troy Pree, Chad Kosub, Sloan Hulsey and Derek Boyd. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019