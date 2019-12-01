|
Bruce McKay Miller, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, Texas under hospice care, attended to primarily by his wife and children. He was born on March 26, 1931 in Brady, Texas to Tom Hill Miller and James Scott Shropshire Miller. Bruce graduated from Brady High School in 1948. He won an academic scholarship to Texas A & M College. He graduated as a "Distinguished Military Student" in 1952 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Economics. He was then commissioned as a Second Lieutenant of Artillery in the regular army. He served in various units including the 2nd Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 4th Army, 7th Army, 8th army and finally in 5th Army retiring in San Antonio in 1972. Bruce graduated from St. Mary's Law School in 1973. He practiced as a board-certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer in El Paso and San Antonio. He and his wife "Betts" joined with another attorney and his wife in offering Christian Conciliation services. Bruce accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1977 through the witness of a fellow lawyer in the middle of a trial. He was ordained as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church USA in 1978 and also served as a trustee in his congregation. He has been active in the "Walk to Emmaus" community in South Texas since 1990.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilna (Pat) Brofft; and his grand-daughter, Stephanie Miller. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betts) Miller; children, Stephen B. Miller (partner Karen Ingraffia), David G. Miller (wife-Melissa), Gregory T. Miller and Marlene Gray; grandchildren, Teresa Deaton, Lorie Kmetz, Carla Miller, Bridget Miller, Scott Miller, Jennifer Melin, Thomas Miller, Matthew Miller, Janie Sullivan, Jordan Gray, and Jill Gray; great-grandchildren, Julia Deaton, Beau Deaton; sister, Barbara Jacobson; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:30 am at Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Interment with Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Diakonia Emmaus Community, 16245 Nacogdoches Rd.,
San Antonio, Texas 78247.
