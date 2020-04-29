|
Bryan Kost passed away at home on April 25th, just shy of his 63rd birthday. Bryan was known for his strength, both in spirit and body. He fought back against aggressive melanoma for two years, and continued to choose life in spite of pain and increasingly insurmountable physical challenges. As in everything Bryan put his mind to, we are in awe of his courage and determination.
Bryan was born on May 10, 1957, to Florence (Penner) and Bernard Kost. He attended Cambridge Elementary school and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1975 (fire chief). He obtained his B.A. from the University of Texas in 1980 and J.D. from Saint Mary's Law School in 1992, where he also served as editor of the law review. Practicing law for nearly 28 years, Bryan counseled individuals, companies and businesses and conducted extensive trial practice in both Texas State and Federal District Courts. In early 2017, he joined Dykema law firm as senior attorney. In his professional and personal life, Bryan maintained a life-long dedication to ethical decision making, fairness and honesty. He was an active member of the William S. Sessions American Inn of Court, a nonprofit association that works to encourage professional development, ethics, and civility among the members of the San Antonio Bar Association. And, in recognition of his service and intellectual contributions, he received their Goldstein Award of Excellence in 2017. He also served as the association's president from 2005-2006, and named one of San Antonio's "Top Lawyers" in 2019. While Bryan excelled in his professional life, it was just the tip of the iceberg. He had an energetic passion for many things, which he tackled with deep curiosity, a talent for inventions, a multitude of skills he perfected and a wealth of do-it-yourself vigor. His family and friends know Bryan as a man with a big and compassionate heart, a truly generous spirit and an unquenchable desire to make others' lives better.
Bryan was particularly passionate about sharing good food and cooking for others. He loved San Antonio; the beaches, wildlife and boating in the back bays of the Texas coast; and fishing, a life-long hobby he began as a toddler. He learned by doing, and developed all the skills of a carpenter and handyman, with too many accomplishments to list: e.g. a greenhouse to cultivate and nurture plants, rock ponds for his fish, a porch for his parents. He loved his family and friends, and was always the first to come running, whether you asked for help or not. Most of all, he cared deeply about others. Whether it was his own family or a stranger he just met, Bryan was committed to making sure they were well fed, fixing whatever was broken, taking care of whatever they needed, or driving them wherever they wanted to go.
Bryan was deeply committed to his parents. He worked alongside his father in construction, business start-ups and commercial real estate across his entire life and they enjoyed an exceptionally close, life-long relationship. He cared for both his mother and father for decades, never hesitating to drive across town when they needed anything at all, even just to help with the television remote control.
We will all miss Bryan and the immense love he brought to us. In addition to his mother and father, Bryan is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Tina Kost, stepsons Cody Mercer and Christopher Thomas, brother Alan Kost, sister Kathryn Kost, and nephews Anson Kost, Calvin McCormick and Owen McCormick.
An informal gathering to remember Bryan will be held at a later date. To honor Bryan's memory and celebrate his life, please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/bryan-kost/stories where we are collecting and sharing remembrances and photos from his family, friends and everyone whose life he treasured.