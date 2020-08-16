Bryant Browning Monnig of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, after a nine month battle with cancer. Bryant was the daughter of Emily and Jack Browning. Her father was an officer in the United States Army who served in World War II. Living in Germany, Puerto Rico and other army destinations, Bryant had an adventurous spirit and a love for traveling.

Bryant was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from Alamo Heights High School and then the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Bryant was involved in many social and civic clubs including the Battle of Flowers Association, Timely Topics, the Colonial Dames, the Laurel Heights Garden Club, the Assembly and Kappa Alpha Theta. Bryant was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was a long-time member of Bible Study Fellowship. Bryant was a former princess in the Court of Eternal Freedom during Fiesta in 1967. She had a special tenderness toward animals and supported numerous animal charities as well as adopting many pets in the need of a home. Bryant was also passionate about her ancestry.

Bryant is survived by her daughters, Hettie Monnig Weber and her husband, Lee; Annie Monnig Reid and her husband, Rich; four grandchildren, Eleanor Ann Weber, Samuel Harrison Weber, Margaret Bryant Weber, and Jackson Henry Reid; sister, Joan Stratton and husband Cary; niece, Emily Winton Waltmon and husband Scott; nephew, Hunt Winton and wife, Kim; and 6 great nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mission South Funeral Park at 3:30 pm with a reception to follow. The Reverend, Ron Scates, will be officiating the service.

Pallbearers are her two son in laws, Lee Weber and Rich Reid; grandson, Samuel Weber; nephew, Hunt Winton; brother in law, Cary Stratton; cousin, Don Test and friend, Jim Monnig.

We would like to thank Renown Hospice, Complete Care Consulting, Dr Damon Zavala and Dr. Peter Lim for their wonderful and compassionate care of Bryant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church and SNIPSA.

