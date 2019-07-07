|
July 27, 1944 - June 19, 2019
Buddy F. Ford went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 27, 1944 to his late mother, Joyce Flores. He was a dedicated businessman. He cared about and was respected by the community. He owned many different successful businesses over the past fifty years, the most well-known being Texas Towing.
Buddy was a loving and caring son, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed but never forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his mother; and his wife of 40 years, Barbara Kothman.
His beloved survivors are his son, Buddy F. Ford Jr. and his wife, Kitty; his son, Paul Ford and his wife, Jill; his daughter, Wendy Kothman; and his son, Jeffrey Kothman and his wife, Carol; his grandchildren, Brandon Ford, Dillon Ford, Jonathan Ford, Roxy Austin, and Cameron Kothman; his sister, June Preslar and her husband, Richard; his nieces, Jennifer and her husband Tyler with their son Logan, Ashley, and Robin; and his extended family and friends.
The family will be receiving friends for a Memorial Service on Wednesday, July 10th at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 from 5PM to 9PM, with a service to begin at 6:30 PM.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019