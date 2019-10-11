San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
1936 - 2019
Burlene Festervan Baumann, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in San Antonio. Burlene was born June 24, 1936, to parents, James and Blanche Davis Festervan in Athens, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dalton, Joe and Darvin Festervan; and sister, Marlene Lee. Burlene is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bruce Baumann; daughter, Marcia Baumann; son, David Baumann; sister, Sue Hall; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Burlene will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Gresham and Rick Walton, P.A. for their kindness and compassionate care.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SUNDAY,

OCTOBER 13, 2019

10:30 A.M.

AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS

1727 AUSTIN HWY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Agudas Achim Synagogue, or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2019
