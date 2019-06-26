|
September 18, 1929 - June 9, 2019
Buster Harris passed away on June 9, 2019, at 89 years old. He was a Procurement Clerk with the United States Merchant Marines and received several medals, including a Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He is survived by 3 nieces, Karen Millard Parks (David), Pamela Millard Legnon (Darron Sr.), and a nephew, Donald Millard (Belinda). He had 5 great nephews, Darron Legnon Jr. (Allison), Michael Parks (Jaynie), David Parks (Christina), Jonathan (DeeDee), Jacob Millard, and Jennifer Millard. He had 5 great-great nephews and 1 great niece.
Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A 12:30pm Chapel Service will be celebrated Friday, June 28, 2019 at the same location. Interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019