Byrdie (Lucy) McInnis was born in Clanton, AL on August 11, 1923 to Edward and Emma Willis. She passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Garland Deen McInnis, Sr.
Lucy was proudly employed during WWII as an aircraft inspector at Brookley Army Airfield in Mobile, AL from 1943 to 1945. After moving to San Antonio, TX in 1967 Lucy became a long time member of Castle Hills First Baptist Church. She worked as a travel agent and loved to travel. She easily made friends everywhere she went. But her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and her dogs. They held a very special place in her heart.
Lucy is survived by her children Garland Deen McInnis, Jr. (Leah), Ronald Scott McInnis (Christine Crowley), John Wayne McInnis (Melanie) and Gloria Marie Russell (Mark); 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. A celebration of Lucy's life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at noon. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Fred Tips Mausoleum Chapel 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, TX 78257. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Helotes Humane Society at hhsanimals.org
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019