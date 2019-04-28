|
Byron L. Armstrong, age 77, passed away April 22, 2019. He was born in Barberton, OH. He graduated from Norton High School and from Ohio State University. He completed officer training at Lackland AFB, was stationed at Keesler AFB, Malstrom AFB, Andrews AFB, as well as Udorn Royal Thai AFB, Thailand and Ching Chuan Kang AFB, Taiwan. He earned the rank of Captain. Byron obtained a LMSW from OLLU and was in private practice as a psychotherapist until his retirement in 2015. Byron was an avid Amateur Radio Operator and earned his license (W8SYD) at age 12. He was fluent in Thai, was a skilled keyboardist and singer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank W. and Nelbirtus Armstrong. He is survived by his wife Christy MacKinnon, brother-in-law Frederick MacKinnon, Hale MI, sister Sandy Adamich, Barberton OH, Patricia Danford Armstrong, Belaire OH, the mother of his daughters, Jennifer S Smolenak, St. Clairsville OH (Kirk), and Nan Croy, Davidson NC, (Mike) and grandchildren Gabrielle and Shane Smolenak, and Hannah and Madeline Croy. Byron was a dedicated husband and friend to many in the Amateur Radio community. A private memorial service is planned for later.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019