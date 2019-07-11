Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Salvation Army Mission Corps
3802 SW Military Dr
San Antonio, TX
Byron Neil (Bo) Van Den Berghe


1958 - 2019
Byron Neil (Bo) Van Den Berghe Obituary
October 18, 1958 - June 28, 2019
Byron (Bo) Neil Van Den Berghe, born on October 18, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Philip and Regina Van Den Berghe, passed away peacefully with his family and friends surrounding him on June 28, 2019. He was 60 years old. Bo graduated from Texas A&M University in 1981 & led a successful career as a project executive in commercial construction & later was a mentor to many when he worked for the Salv Army. He loved woodworking, fishing, & hanging out w/his friends @ Concan in the Frio River. He is survived by his brothers Randall (Cyndi), Mike (Jennifer), and Roger. He was the beloved husband to Michelle and a beloved father to his son Cory and daughter Erin, who, along with their many nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends, will all miss him but will forever hold his cherished memories in their hearts. Friends & family may attend the memorial service, officiated by Chaplain Bobby McFarland, on Sat. July 13, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm @ Salvation Army Mission Corps, 3802 SW Military Dr, San Antonio. A celebration of Bo's life will continue throughout the day, the details & location will be announced @ the memorial service.
Published in Express-News on July 11, 2019
