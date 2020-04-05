|
Byronel who went by "Kay," was born in Kerrville, Texas. Kay had an inspiring zest for life and a beautiful smile that lit up the room. Family and friends were her joy, and she loved passing on her wisdom to others. Kay's profession was in dental hygiene and she enjoyed membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of the Eastern Star. Kay never met a stranger, was a loyal friend for life, and always gave spot-on advice.
Kay married the love of her life Alex Wenzel and they both brought out the best in each other. They shared a very special love that grew stronger over time. They were able to travel the world and experience many new things.
Kay was preceded by her parents, and grandson William Jacob Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Alex B. Wenzel; sons, Walter Embree (Francesca) and Robert Embree; daughters, Martha Kay Johnson (Keith), Miquette Uhrenholdt (Dr. Victor), Anita Alexander (Dr. George), and Mia Wenzel-Hill (Mark); grandchildren, Kyle and Nicole Embree, Jenna Kay Johnson, Alexandria and Erika Uhrenholdt, Megan Alexander and Rachel Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Texas Kidney Foundation.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020