San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for BYRONEL WENZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BYRONEL WENZEL


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BYRONEL WENZEL Obituary

Byronel who went by "Kay," was born in Kerrville, Texas. Kay had an inspiring zest for life and a beautiful smile that lit up the room. Family and friends were her joy, and she loved passing on her wisdom to others. Kay's profession was in dental hygiene and she enjoyed membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of the Eastern Star. Kay never met a stranger, was a loyal friend for life, and always gave spot-on advice.

Kay married the love of her life Alex Wenzel and they both brought out the best in each other. They shared a very special love that grew stronger over time. They were able to travel the world and experience many new things.

Kay was preceded by her parents, and grandson William Jacob Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Alex B. Wenzel; sons, Walter Embree (Francesca) and Robert Embree; daughters, Martha Kay Johnson (Keith), Miquette Uhrenholdt (Dr. Victor), Anita Alexander (Dr. George), and Mia Wenzel-Hill (Mark); grandchildren, Kyle and Nicole Embree, Jenna Kay Johnson, Alexandria and Erika Uhrenholdt, Megan Alexander and Rachel Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Texas Kidney Foundation.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BYRONEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now