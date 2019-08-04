Home

Calvin J. Eichler

Calvin J. Eichler Obituary
APRIL 20, 1941 - AUGUST 1, 2019
Calvin J. Eichler, Jr. age 78, a native of San Antonio passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was a retired Teacher with the North East Independent School District. He volunteered at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens and was a member of the Cactus Club. Mr. Eichler is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin I. and Helen Eichler. He is survived by his sister, Carol Hartman; and his nephew, Richard Hartman, Jr.

A Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
